Letter: Polarized talking points failing us

Every time I look in the news and people running for office they seem to be focused more and more on hot button issues. While we are a nation meant to be ruled by the will of the people, what happens when the will of the people is so heavily influenced by media?

We have people running for school board positions being voted out because of these polarizing points, mask mandates or critical race theory, if your blood pressure rose a bit and you're already drafting the importance of one side or the other, then you prove the point I am making. People are using this to push candidates focused on this side or that. Then people vote based purely on these weaponized talking points. Meanwhile people who care and know the system, have budget plans, and understand issues that aren’t talked about, are being side lined for these polarizing talking points.

I get it, I feel it too and have fell victim to the constant “us vs them” mentality pushed in media and by people in both parties. The fact of the matter though is we are failing our communities, and failing to organize locally, by falling for these partisan talking points.

Thomas "Tas" Starks, Lisbon

