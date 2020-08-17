Letter: Please protect our USPS and election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, “citizenship is the common thread that connects all Americans. We are a nation bound not by race or religion, but by the shared values of freedom, liberty, and equality.”

Americans have rights and responsibilities that we all exercise and respect. One right is ability to vote in elections. It is assumed that these elections were fair and legitimate.

This is no longer the case. President Trump is so afraid of losing the 2020 election and, thus, lose his power, that he is willing to do anything to win – including voter suppression. Trump admitted that he doesn’t want to provide much needed funding for the USPS because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting on Nov. 3.

According to the 18 U.S. Code 1701. Obstruction of mails generally, “Whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs or retards the passage of the mail, or any carrier or conveyance carrying of the mail, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.” Trump has admitted on Fox News of committing this crime.