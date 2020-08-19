Letter: Please pay attention to COVID-19 risks

Please Bismarck, pay attention to the COVID-19 people, they are learning more every day and very little is good news. Protect yourselves and each other, wear masks and wash you hands often. Dying from COVID is not a pleasant way to go, many suffocate. I see many young folks who feel it is not important for them to take precautions that they will never get it but you could and give it to your parents, or even grandparents, which could be a death sentence for them. Please use your heads for something other that keeping your ears apart. Thank you in advance.