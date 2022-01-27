Letter: Please do not leave my brother behind in Ukraine

As Americans head for the exits in Ukraine, one citizen is stuck in legal limbo and he needs the Biden administration to ensure he is not left behind.

My brother, Kurt Groszhans, is a North Dakota farmer who invested his life savings several years ago in an agribusiness in Ukraine. As Kurt has alleged in the media and in court, he was defrauded of over $250,000 by a local Ukrainian employee – Roman Leshchenko – who transferred the funds to a company run by Leshchenko’s wife. When Kurt found out, he confronted Leshchenko and demanded his money back, filing two civil suits and speaking to the media about the fraud. What Kurt did not know at the time was that Leshchenko used $60,000 to make an illegal, off-books donation to the presidential campaign of Volodymyr Zelensky. When Zelensky was elected president, he named Leshchenko – a relatively unknown college professor with no previous national political experience – to three successive senior government positions. Leshchenko is currently Ukraine’s Minister for Agrarian Policy and Food.

As Leshchenko’s political star began to rise, he returned some of the money and threatened that he would have Kurt arrested if he kept talking about the fraud. In November, Leshchenko made good on his threat and Kurt was arrested of unsubstantiated and politically motivated charges that he tried to have Leshchenko assassinated. In all his 50 years of life, my brother has never been in trouble with the law. We suspect that the charges were designed to keep Kurt away from the media and undermine his allegations of fraud and political corruption at the senior levels of the Ukrainian government at this especially sensitive time.

Ukraine desperately needs U.S. political and military support. Over 100,000 Russian troops are staged on three of its borders. On Jan. 23, the State Department advised, “U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.” My brother is a U.S. citizen who has not been convicted of a crime. He is unable to follow the State Department’s advice without their intercession with Ukrainian officials. My family has already requested that the State Department make a formal determination that my brother is wrongfully detained pursuant to the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, but there is no longer time for the process to runs its course.

America has long supported allies who share our values, including due process and the rule of law. But that is not what Ukraine is doing. While my family empathizes with the Ukrainian people, U.S. support should not come without reasonable considerations. We are grateful that the entire North Dakota congressional delegation has supported us and our efforts to lobby for Kurt’s release. On a visit to Ukraine last week, Sen. Kevin Cramer took time to visit and pray with Kurt in custody and then met with Kurt’s legal team and U.S. Embassy officials. But Embassy support for Kurt could end soon, as State also noted, “U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine.”

As millions of dollars of U.S. military aid flow into Ukraine, the fate of an innocent American hangs in the balance. Now is the time for Congress, the State Department and the Biden administration to use their leverage to get my brother out of harm’s way before it is too late.

Editor's note: Roman Leshchenko has denied wrongdoing through his attorney.

Kristi Magnusson, Cavalier, is the sister of Kurt Groszhans, who has been detained in Ukraine since November 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0