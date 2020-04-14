Letter: Plaquenil is not a magic cure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I can't be any more blunt, or silent for that matter.

Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) is not a magic cure. if you take it for symptoms related to covid-19 you won't suddenly feel better in a few hours. (unless they are giving you massive doses of Prednisone with it)

I should know, I have been on this medication for 20 years to control my Lupus. When I first got sick, I was put on this medication and Prednisone at the same time. It was the Prednisone that got me out of bed after three weeks. I was up and walking within hours of taking it.

Don't let the media or anyone else fool you into believing otherwise. It takes time for this medication to build up in your blood to help your body fight infection.

I know someone who has been on plaquenil for nearly 10 years that has been recently diagnosed with covid-19. They are really struggling.

Don't be fooled into believing that this is a cure.

Carl Young, Bismarck

