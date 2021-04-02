Letter: Planned Parenthood is important resource

I agree with North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani’s decision to not cut ties with Planned Parenthood. I understand that a large portion of North Dakota’s residents believe Planned Parenthood is an “abortion factory” that does nothing but evil, but that is certainly not the case. Along with unwanted pregnancy services, Planned Parenthood also does a considerable amount to prevent those pregnancies in the first place by offering contraceptives and sex education. They also offer information about sexual health, gender and sexuality, and invaluable medical resources such as cancer screenings, STI testing, and other general health care which, in many cases, are the only easily accessible means of treatment. They are not the evil corporation that they are often painted to be and their presence on college campuses, where young adults tend to partake in sexual activity for the first time, is vital.

Frankly, North Dakota has done an inadequate job of educating its young people about the realities of sexuality. As a college student myself, I can think of countless examples when some of my incredibly smart friends have made some incredibly poor choices because they genuinely didn’t know better. I believe that, along with keeping ties between Planned Parenthood and NDSU strong, Planned Parenthood or organizations like it should be introduced to the rest of the state. Research has proven that a comprehensive sex education is significantly more successful at preventing teen pregnancy, preventing STIs, and that teens and young adults tend to engage in sexual activity for the first time at an older age than students who are taught abstinence-only. Sex can be an uncomfortable thing to talk about, but having an asset like Planned Parenthood at our disposal makes the conversation that much easier. We shouldn’t let this resource go to waste.