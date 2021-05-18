 Skip to main content
Letter: Pipelines remain the safest transport option
Letter: Pipelines remain the safest transport option

I would like to respond to Fintan Dooley’s letter, to ensure all the information is put forth on this topic.

In North Dakota, we have energy corridors in which the DAPL pipeline is located. This pipeline runs parallel to another pipeline that has been in the corridor for decades, and has never leaked into the river. In addition, the DAPL pipeline uses the latest state of the art technology to prevent any leaks in the future.

The energy corridors are also used for electric lines, so that pipelines and power lines all run together and less farmland is affected. Pipelines are built underground in North Dakota because it is much safer. We farm over these pipelines, unlike Alaska where it is frozen tundra and farming is not an option. I own farmland that has pipelines buried under the surface and there are no issues with running large equipment for farming over the pipelines.

DAPL contracts with each and every land owner where the pipeline is laid. Each landowner is compensated based on their contract with DAPL. This pipeline does not run through Standing Rock; therefore, they do not get paid.

I do think it is important to note that 60% of all the oil currently running thought DAPL pipeline is coming from the MHA Nation. They are using their oil proceeds to fund treatment centers and elderly programs on their reservation.

As a last note, what has happened with the Colonial pipeline on the East Coast shows us how very important pipelines are to this country and will continue to be in the future. It truly is the safest way to transport oil and gas.

Dorothy Rolfstad, Mandan

