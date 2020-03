I took advantage of a not so cold St Patty's Day afternoon and went to the shotgun range at Little Heart Bottom to shoot clays. When I got there, there were at least 500 spent rounds on the ground. Come on people -- is this the way you do things in your own backyard? Outside of the taxes, which we pay anyway, we use this range for free. The least we can do is take a few minutes to pick up our spent rounds.