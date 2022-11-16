Letter: Photo captured a beautiful local tradition

Priceless! An award winning picture on the front page of the Tribune on Nov. 10. Photographer Mike McCleary you captured all of the emotions on this day. Thank you Gerald Olson for your service to our country during the Vietnam War. Thank you also to the staff at Prairie Rose for making this a very special day for the students. Because of all of you they have a much deeper understanding of why we celebrate Veterans Day. Kayla Olson you have every right to be so proud of your grandfather.