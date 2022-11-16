 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Photo captured a beautiful local tradition

  • 0

Priceless! An award winning picture on the front page of the Tribune on Nov. 10. Photographer Mike McCleary you captured all of the emotions on this day. Thank you Gerald Olson for your service to our country during the Vietnam War. Thank you also to the staff at Prairie Rose for making this a very special day for the students. Because of all of you they have a much deeper understanding of why we celebrate Veterans Day. Kayla Olson you have every right to be so proud of your grandfather.

Jan Kouba, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News