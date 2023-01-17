Letter: Petition to turn back Bismarck tax rates

Property taxes too high in Bismarck? Did you get the bill in the mail?

I have drawn up a petition, approved by the City Attorney, to be signed by citizens. It reads: "No increases in existing or new taxes and/or fees, assessments, shall be permitted, unless by a vote of the citizens, in any future budget being passed for property taxes or utility (water bills) rates or costs, higher than the dollar amounts they were in 2018.

Exception: Any annexed property or developed property shall be taxed at the existing 2018 mill rate of 56.88 (levy), at the time those properties are annexed or developed at their assessed value resulting from their annexation or development. Any increases needed in budget items shall be allowed, as long as property taxes and/or utility (water bills) rates or costs, higher than they were in 2018 (dollar amounts) are not exceeded.'

Bismarck citizens can sign a petition at: Treasures & More-609 Memorial Highway Bismarck/ Tap-in Tavern-601 Memorial Highway, Bismarck/, CK Auto-3405 E. Divide/ Walkers N' Daughters Jewlers 118 N. 5th and in Kirkwood Mall/ Lauer Auto Repair-309 S. Washington/ Barnes Transmissions-124 S. Hannifin/ Antiques On Main- Mandan St. &Main./ Jim's-1500 Main./ Puklich Chevrolet-3701 State St./ Rockin 50's South entrance (schools petition table) Gateway Mall.

Petitions, for you to get signers on, are available by calling me at 701-255-1515 or at 701-258-6845.

Together we can mandate by ordinance, Property Taxes and Utility (Water Bill) bills go back to where they were, before the City Commission ordered the huge increases on us.

Marlan Haakenson, Bismarck