Recently there has been a petition drive to put an age limit on members of Congress. The signature collectors are - predictably - 20-30 years on our earth. They are also arrogant, disrespectful, and stupid - as witnessed by their petition focus.

Like racism and sexism, age-ism has NO relevancy to ability, and it never did. The brain does not begin or stop functioning at any specific age, even less for everyone.

It is almost humorous that some of these sophomoric brain trusts asked me - an Indigenous Elder - to sign this stupid petition, given that all Indigenous cultures revere those who have walked on our holy mother earth for a long time. Needless to say, when I pointed this out, the two who asked me got pretty "royal" (thus bringing in racism).

Since I have never been beaten in extemporaneous debate, they did not stand a chance of winning. I could not resist baiting them (and by extension, all the others in their baseless effort) by pointing out that if they want to have a battle of wits, they have to come to it at least half-armed and they had not, nor were they likely to.

Thank you for SHOWING respect to elders and not signing this ridiculous disrespectful petition - and maybe, for running these sophomores back to whatever bush they live under.

Carel Two-Eagle, Bismarck