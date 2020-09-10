Letter: Perspective needed on COVID-19 deaths

Is it worth it? Opinions don’t hold a lot of weight with me unless they are based on facts. So, let me share some facts upon which I base my opinions.
1) The CDC has finally admitted that only about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are solely due to COVID-19.
2) In a study based on antibody tests, published by JAMA on July 21, the results state that “it is likely that greater than 10 times more SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred than the number of reported COVID-19 cases.” So, we can estimate that 10 out of 11 people who have been infected with COVID-19 did not get tested for COVID-19.
Current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the USA show that 2.85% have ended in death. Sounds scary, but wait! Only 6% actually died of COVID-19 alone … lowering the scary percentage to 0.17%. If we include those who were infected but not tested, it lowers our scary percentage to only 0.015%. (For comparison: The CDC reported that about 0.1% of people who contracted the seasonal flu in 2019 died from it.)
So, statistically, about 15 out of every 100,000 people who get infected with COVID-19 will actually die solely from it. Not so scary anymore, is it? Is it worth everyone turning our lives upside down? Closing or controlling businesses, places of worship, schools, and even parks? Wearing masks en masse? Habitually isolating ourselves? Being scared of our neighbors?
Globally, all “coronavirus deaths” are on par with the number of road traffic accident fatalities this year (Worldometers.info). People aren’t selling their cars and walking everywhere to prevent traffic deaths.
I am truly sorry for the families of those who have died from any cause, including a coronavirus. But let’s get some perspective. It isn’t as bad as we are being led to believe!
Christie Weixel, Bismarck
