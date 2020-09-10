Letter: Perspective needed on COVID-19 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is it worth it? Opinions don’t hold a lot of weight with me unless they are based on facts. So, let me share some facts upon which I base my opinions.

1) The CDC has finally admitted that only about 6% of COVID-19 deaths are solely due to COVID-19.

2) In a study based on antibody tests, published by JAMA on July 21, the results state that “it is likely that greater than 10 times more SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred than the number of reported COVID-19 cases.” So, we can estimate that 10 out of 11 people who have been infected with COVID-19 did not get tested for COVID-19.

Current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the USA show that 2.85% have ended in death. Sounds scary, but wait! Only 6% actually died of COVID-19 alone … lowering the scary percentage to 0.17%. If we include those who were infected but not tested, it lowers our scary percentage to only 0.015%. (For comparison: The CDC reported that about 0.1% of people who contracted the seasonal flu in 2019 died from it.)