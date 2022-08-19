Letter: People not entitled to their own facts

Can we stop? Just please stop!

People are entitled to their opinion but are not entitled to their own facts. Many people this week have been travelling light unencumbered by the facts.

The facts: Donald Trump has not been president since January 21, 2021.

Citizen Trump left the White House with at least 27 boxes of government materials; some identified as classified.

As a private citizen, it’s illegal for citizen Trump to retain government documents, especially those identified as classified.

The National Archives asked for the materials back but only received part of what was taken – the first 15 boxes. A release of information request included a 300-page listing of documents and a three-page listing of classified documents that were confiscated from Trump.

Trump had a meeting in June with DOJ staff to discuss the return of the rest.

Trump was issued a subpoena for the return of the remaining documents.

The FBI with a judicially approved search warrant finally proceeded to retrieve the remainder of the materials because Trump was not forthcoming. Trump’s lawyer was present on site. Mar-a-Lago has closed-circuit TV.

He’s been out of office for 18 months. Don’t you think enough is enough?? Any normal citizen – you, me, our next-door neighbors would probably already be in jail if we acted in this manner.

In 2016, candidate Trump ranted about Hilary Clinton’s emails which may have had classified information in them. He wanted her locked up.

So, using Donald Trump’s logic should we ask for him to be locked up? As karma would have it, President Trump signed an upgrade to the law punishing the inappropriate possession of government documents to make it a felony punishable with a five-year sentence.

Do we apply the rule of law to all equally or not?

Deb Arnold, Bismarck