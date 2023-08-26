The closure of eight northeastern North Dakota newspapers earlier this month was widely covered and even made national wires. In all, 10 North Dakota newspapers have closed this year and there is about to be one more. It’s a newspaper I own.

What the heck is happening? What does it mean for our state? And do enough people care about the consequences to forestall more of these closures?

The best number we have on North Dakota newspaper readership is 305,354. That means the loss of the Ness Press – a family-run business that served a total circulation of just over 2,500, represents about 1% of the state’s total. Dig a little deeper and you’ll see it really comes down to people – people willing to own a newspaper, people willing to report for newspapers, and people supporting local newspapers.

There’s a lot of talk about news deserts, but in North Dakota’s case so far, none have been created. Instead, neighboring papers with more robust operations are picking up the legal notice publications and making plans to or already providing those towns with news coverage.

Every community deserves to have a newspaper dedicated to covering its city, county and school district boards, but that’s not sustainable. The reasons range from cost of production, loss of advertising, to a lack of labor. While those first two factors have gotten most of the press, the issue of people to report and print newspapers for consumption has been almost ignored.

Case in point: The Tioga Tribune. I’ve tried for five months to hire a reporter. We’ve offered to train citizen journalists for paid positions with no response. I came close to a hire for more pay than ever and still couldn’t close the deal. This is why a newspaper frequently honored with national accolades will close Sept. 6. While our sister publication in Crosby is adequately staffed and under no threat of closure, our reporters have done double duty all summer, trying to cover communities separated by an hour’s drive. That’s not sustainable.

If you talk to your local newspaper publisher – that’s the guy or gal who hasn’t had more than five days off at a time in the past 15 years – you’ll hear a similar story.

Newspaper folk work hard to serve their communities for pay far less than most of the people they cover. They do it because they care about their community, believe in the public’s right to be informed and feel a duty to record their town’s history. At the same time, these public advocates are frequently attacked for reporting hard truths, accused of having an agenda or dismissed as irrelevant. Is it any wonder people are shying away from this work?

While the national story about newspaper closures has been more focused on finances, North Dakota’s newspaper closures are more often coming down to people. A guy like Truman Ness, 88, finally retires. A gal like me, 60, can’t hire anyone to take her place as a reporter or publisher.

Hanging in the balance for any community with a newspaper closure looming is what’s going to replace it? Social media companies are not compiling a history of your town, but your local newspaper is. A newspaper closure hits every other business in town, making it that much harder for everyone else to do business. So if you have a local newspaper, argue with it, contribute opinions and news tips. Because once it’s gone it’s likely to be replaced by lower voter turnout and less community cohesion.

On the industry side, newspapers have to build better financial models so the public service of journalism is sustained. We need to pass on the reporting craft by engaging with programs training young reporters – Report for America and the University of North Dakota’s soon-to-launch journalism degree program to name just two. We need to plan for succession if we’re thinking of retiring, even if that means financing a new generation to transfer ownership. North Dakota newspapers are making reading fun by reaching future subscribers, delivering 30,000 issues of Kid Scoop News monthly to students K-6 in western North Dakota and hoping to expand statewide soon. And we must continue to lobby for the publication of legal notices in newspapers because a government website is never going to attract the audience we still have.

If you have a newspaper in your town, love it or hate it, but subscribe to it, because the alternative may well be a news desert. We aren’t there yet in North Dakota, but what people do in the next few years will make all the difference.