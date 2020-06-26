Letter: People demonstrating is sign of democracy

I read with interest the letter to the editor on the 18th about being thankful to bikers. So strange that black or brown people who are demanding equal rights are considered thugs and enemies of the state, while local white protesters can walk right onto the Capitol grounds with no one seeming to care one way or another. Peaceful protesters are evil people who do harm if you are black or brown but not white and armed? The DAPL protests certainly showed a level of systemic bias from our state when they called in every amount of police armament, they could muster to stomp it out. How are people supposed to express their dissatisfaction when all the power is with corporations and state and federal politicians unless they can go to the streets and demonstrate. We are supposed to be a democracy and people demonstrating is the ultimate sign of a democracy. Government leaders do not listen because they want to be reelected and people with their required reelection money are not demonstrating because they do not have to. Some use protests to cause violence and I find that so wrong because it only weakens the issue and gives the people in power ability to warrant their military response. I respect and honor police who provide their services to all citizens regardless of color. I have worked in the industry and they have an exceedingly difficult job. Equal justice under the law needs to be the law of the land, but for the disenfranchised, it is just not always that way.