Letter: People are too easily offended these days

Who isn’t offended these days? We need a jab to cure all this offensiveness! People are offended by a statute, by a high school mascot, by Rainbow colors, by my 5 ton fossil burning fuel dump truck all the while flying their private jets, by President Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, but not Bill Clinton, etc, etc, etc.! Take a chill pill. Breathe in breathe out. Find your blood pressure meds.

Let me break it down for you. When you don’t have the ball you are on defense. When you do have the ball you are on offense. Outside of that no one cares about you being offended over one of your many irrelevant minutia. Makes me so tired!

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

