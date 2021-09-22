Letter: Peace Corps needed now more than ever

The Peace Corps turns 60 on Sept. 22. President John F. Kennedy signed the legislation that created the service in 1961, deepening our nation’s ability to live out key values: service, peace, sacrifice, commitment, and learning from those we hoped to serve. I am proud to be one of more than 550 North Dakotans who have served in the Peace Corps, joining more than 240,000 people nationwide who have served since 1961
I entered the Peace Corps in 1966 with my wife Marna from Center the month following college graduation hoping to bring my skills and commitment to our Malaysia assignment. I left enriched and grateful for what I had learned from those I had come to serve. I remember fondly the hopes and dreams of the young women and men at the school the two years I taught. I believe they became more confident in the teaching skills needed in the challenging times ahead of them.
Placed on this assignment and teaching in Malay were my challenges. Looking back, it was the most rewarding experience of my life, and an experience that influenced everything I did following, This was also a goal of the Peace Corps.
This anniversary is unlike any other. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the temporary suspension of Peace Corps programs from all 61 countries in which Americans were serving, and, as a result, we will observe the 60th anniversary without Peace Corps Volunteers in the field. Seven North Dakota volunteers were in the field serving when programs were temporarily suspended in March 2020. This unprecedented moment has provided an opportunity to reflect on what the Peace Corps has accomplished and envision what should come next. During this pause, National Peace Corps Association convened a series of nationwide conversations about the future of the Peace Corps in a changed world.
The community of returned Peace Corps Volunteers envisions an agency that 1) advances global peace and understanding, 2) seeks innovative solutions to shared global problems and 3) responds to shifting expectations in the developing world. But respondents also want an agency that joins other serious institutions in addressing systemic racism, gender-based discrimination, and climate change — and they want an agency that genuinely listens to global partners so that the institution can provide the best that America has to offer. I embrace this vision and saw the best of it in my Peace Corps service.
Over the last 60 years, nearly a quarter of a million Peace Corps volunteers have made a tremendous contribution to the individuals and communities in which they served, and to our planet. You can join in celebrating the Peace Corps’ 60th anniversary and ensure its resurgence by supporting to the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (HR 1456) to help deepen our nation’s commitment to service, peace, sacrifice, commitment, and, yes, humility — learning from others whom we hope to serve. Peace Corps service is needed now more than ever.
Michael Saba, Las Vegas, formerly of Bismarck, served in the Peace Corps in Malaysia from 1965-1968 as an secondary school science teacher. He became a Peace Corps trainer in Malaysia, Kenya, Somalia, Malawi and Puerto Rico. Upon returning to Bismarck, he became the first education director at the United Tribes Educational Center.