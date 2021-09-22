Letter: Peace Corps needed now more than ever

The Peace Corps turns 60 on Sept. 22. President John F. Kennedy signed the legislation that created the service in 1961, deepening our nation’s ability to live out key values: service, peace, sacrifice, commitment, and learning from those we hoped to serve. I am proud to be one of more than 550 North Dakotans who have served in the Peace Corps, joining more than 240,000 people nationwide who have served since 1961

I entered the Peace Corps in 1966 with my wife Marna from Center the month following college graduation hoping to bring my skills and commitment to our Malaysia assignment. I left enriched and grateful for what I had learned from those I had come to serve. I remember fondly the hopes and dreams of the young women and men at the school the two years I taught. I believe they became more confident in the teaching skills needed in the challenging times ahead of them.

Placed on this assignment and teaching in Malay were my challenges. Looking back, it was the most rewarding experience of my life, and an experience that influenced everything I did following, This was also a goal of the Peace Corps.