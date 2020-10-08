Letter: Paying royalties a matter of fairness

The North Dakota Board of Universities and School Lands voted recently to extend the deadline to April 30, 2021, for oil companies to pay natural gas royalty taxes. As your state treasurer, I would have voted no on this extension for the remaining oil companies that still own this tax to the State of North Dakota. It is a simple issue of fairness. Those oil companies who have not met the deadline should be assessed the appropriate interest rate and penalty.

As an educator, let me share an analogy. Let’s say I have two students who are completing an assignment. One student does the homework and is well-prepared for the assignment. Student two does not do the homework and is not prepared for the assignment. Student one does well on the assignment and passes with flying colors. Student two asks for an extension to complete the assignment without penalty or consequences. As an educator, what is the moral and ethical decision? As your state treasurer, I will ask myself that same question, as well as what is fair to our schools and the state of North Dakota.