Paying for college is good preparation
While I quietly reside in a senior living facility these days, I keep current somewhat with the lack of common sense going on in our communities, nation and world.
After finishing one year of college in the 1950s, my small farmer father put a damper on my plan to attend a four year college. He suggested I attend a one year business school the following year. Instead I did the Frank Sinatra thing and did it “my own way.” I took a job at the ND Capitol, saved my $150 monthly salary and returned to my college of choice one year later for my second year. I graduated with a four year degree and the additional experience of several part-time jobs and good grades as well.
Participating in my college costs helped me to be better prepared for life and work. I did it. Not my parents. Not my government. Like a friend who has the habit of saying, “ it is all good.”
People are also reading…
Betty Naaden, Bismarck