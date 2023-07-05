Paying for college is good preparation

After finishing one year of college in the 1950s, my small farmer father put a damper on my plan to attend a four year college. He suggested I attend a one year business school the following year. Instead I did the Frank Sinatra thing and did it “my own way.” I took a job at the ND Capitol, saved my $150 monthly salary and returned to my college of choice one year later for my second year. I graduated with a four year degree and the additional experience of several part-time jobs and good grades as well.