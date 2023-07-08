Path to restoring reputation of DOJ

Regarding the unprecedented federal prosecution of Trump, David Adler (6/28) gets all pompous about the rule of law. Biden’s DOJ must prosecute the ex-president and Biden’s likely opponent in 2024, lest the credibility of our system of justice be damaged.

Actually, the reputation of Lady Justice is already in tatters. But there is a path to restoration.

FBI Director Wray could decree that investigations into activities of the Biden crime family will no longer be suppressed. Where did all the Chicom and Ukrainian millions paid to the Bidens go?

AG Garland could direct that charges supported by probable cause will be prosecuted to the fullest extent, even if the defendant’s father is the president. Garland should repudiate Hunter’s sweetheart deal. Not reporting $3M deserves jail time. Hunter also shouldn’t get away with deducting prostitute and sex club expenses. No charge is off the table, not even treason for the Big Guy.

Imagine that! Our descent into a Third World style of justice would halt. The prestige and credibility of our justice system would soar into the stratosphere.

While dreaming this pipe dream, let’s further imagine Wray instituting wide-ranging reforms. The FBI will be non-partisan and no longer serve any political party, as they did in perpetrating the Russia collusion hoax. They will no longer interfere in elections, as they did with Hunter’s laptop. They no longer will work hand-in-glove with Twitter and Facebook in censoring information and viewpoints.

Garland could publicly proclaim that he will no longer serve as the President’s wingman. His duty is to serve the Constitution and enforce the law. Whether you are a J6 or a BLM rioter, the same standards apply…

Such thoughts would never occur to Adler, the partisan hack. No, the rule of law only applies to Trump and his allies.

David Crane, Mott