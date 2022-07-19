Letter: Past, present and future of the North American Bison

We had the chance to hear about the cultural significance of returning the bison to Native American communities, and how it can lead to improved health indicators for people and our environment. We saw discussions about the federal eﬀorts to conserve the bison, and about rearing bison for commercial purposes in a way that heals the land. We learned about the prehistoric presence of the bison in North America, and how American History is profoundly tied to the history of the bison. It’s worth quoting from author Dr. Dan Flores’ presentation on this last topic: “Senseless destruction is America’s historical memory of the animal that has now become our sole National Mammal. The buﬀalo’s fate is one of the stories we really ought to understand and internalize as part of our historical trajectory.”