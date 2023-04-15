I am one of the doctors who care for transgender people, and I am stunned at the number of falsehoods that were dispersed, unchecked, on the Senate floor last week. Will this embarrassment happen again this week?

- Transgender is just normal puberty woes.

While some kids may experiment with gender identity, few (less than 20%) continue once puberty starts. This is a rare medical condition (0.3-0.6% population), gender incongruence (transgender condition.) When unsupported, transgender adolescents can develop a potentially lethal medical illness, gender dysphoria.

- Children are pushed to get hormones or surgeries.

Children DO NOT qualify to receive medical or surgical intervention before puberty. Once pubescent, a multidisciplinary team that includes the parents evaluates them over months. NO care is done without parental consent.

- Children get castrated.

Minors NEVER received genital surgery in North Dakota.

- Countries with a long-standing tradition in transgender care banned it.

UK, France, Sweden, Norway have all recommended closer monitoring, i.e. follow the protocol properly.

- Natural development is best.

Natural is not necessarily healthy. Think cancer. Developing breasts, deepening voice, changing bone structure (irreversible) are traumatic when incongruent with one’s gender identity.

- Minors should not change their bodies until “mature” at 18. Correct, to some point, that’s why they cannot have genital surgery; that’s why mental health care is obligatory. Puberty blockers (completely reversible) give the minor and their family 1-2 years of education and intensive mental health care.

- Kids change their mind, and they will regret it. News about detransitioners from other states abound; their care did not follow the protocol. Worldwide, transgender care has 2% detransitioning rate, 98% success rate at worst.

ND transgender care has 99.90% success rate/10+ years.

Legislators, you owe to our youth to pass laws based not on falsehoods but on science.

Gabriela Balf, Bismarck