Letter: Party to find leader for District 8 seat

My name is Rick Berg, and I have the current distinction of serving as the chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party. Together, we advocate for limited government and expanded freedoms across our state – including here in District 8.

Recently, we have mourned the loss of a great conservative leader – and candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives – David Andahl.

As we pray for his family and his memory, many of you have also inquired about what will happen in this all-important election with his untimely passing. Ballots have already been cast, so the guidance we have received from the North Dakota Secretary of State is that David Andahl’s name will remain on the ballot and votes for him will be counted. Should David Andahl win first or second place, he will be elected. His seat would then be vacated by the county auditor.

Once this vacancy occurs, the District 8 Republican Party Executive Committee must appoint a replacement. At that time, we will ensure that the District 8 Republicans have the support and resources they need to send another great leader to the North Dakota House.

Please cast your vote for David Andahl – and all of our great Republican candidates – and we will ensure that his seat is appropriately filled after the election. May God bless his memory.

Rick Berg, North Dakota Republican Party chairman

