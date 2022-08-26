Letter: Party should rid itself of extremists

What in God’s green earth has happened to the North Dakota Republican Party? The North Dakota GOP, The Party of Milton Young and Mark Andrews. Civilized Conservatives. Now that the primaries are over, take a look at the candidates running for offices on the Republican ballot -- candidates who were at the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying they should have done more; candidates who were not at the insurrection but advocated for it and are now are calling for a civil war. My Mother would say,” Why they’ve fallen off their rocker”. Civilized North Dakotan Republicans, for goodness sake, you need to cross over and vote Democrat.

My Grandfather, who was a member of the Non Partisan League, told me how wonderful it was when the REA, Rural Electric Association, brought electricity to the farm and he could milk cows at night with light from an electric light in the barn instead of a kerosene lamp by his milk stool. You have Republicans that would now scream that’s a Socialistic program and vote to block it. My other Grandfather, who homesteaded in western Benson County, told me how great it was when the Farmers Union Central Exchange started a coop program to market cattle for members. He didn’t have to ride the Soo Line Railroad cattle car to St. Paul to market his cattle another program some current Republicans would scream Socialistic. I have acquaintances who are farmers who tell me they’re no Socialistic Democrat. But they participate and receive payment from one of the largest socialistic programs in the world -- Federal Crop Insurance. I mean you’re talking a Norway and Sweden type program. They cry it should be doing more.