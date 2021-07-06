Letter: Parker should listen to own arguments

Star Parker should listen to her own arguments. She claims that religious freedoms must not be impinged upon. Then she says, “the essence of American religious freedom is Catholics raising children, or providing foster care, according to their biblical values.” Isn't making Catholicism the standard for religious freedom making every other religious belief take a back seat, or worse, to Catholicism? Star makes the same mistake a lot of religious folks do when they claim that religious freedom must be preserved and that must start by recognizing that their particular religious beliefs are the standard for the beliefs that must be preserved. In and of itself that argument demeans or destroys the religious beliefs of every other religion.

Star states that, “If some government measure impinges on religious freedom, it must be demonstrably essential,” according to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. If other faiths and beliefs are not allowed to have the same value as Catholicism; aren't their essential natures diminished?

Star closes with, “America is supposed to be about freedom.” Where is the freedom for the LGBTQ community if they cannot perform the same functions that Catholics do?