Letter: Park Board survey a waste of money

I read in Friday's paper, how the Bismarck Park Board has hired a company to do a survey on why the citizens voted the way they did on the new sports complex they proposed.

You don't have to waste my tax money to find out why I voted no, I will tell you here.

The reason I voted no was, they wanted to add another half cent sales tax, on top of all the rest of the taxes we already pay, to pay for the majority of the project.

They had no idea where they were even going to build this at, or at what price the land would cost.

They are going to operate it at about a $300,000 loss every year, which they said would be made up out of their budget. Isn't their budget still my tax money?

I remember there were numerous letters to the editor about this subject, so why doesn't the Park Board go back and read them to get our opinion on this, instead of wasting our money to hire a company to do a survey.

Why doesn't the Park Board try to come up with, or design a better plan to build this, than waste time and money for a survey that they probably should already know the answer to.

John Busse, Bismarck

