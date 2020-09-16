 Skip to main content
Letter: Parents not satisfied with Bismarck’s COVID-19 plan

Since the school board and superintendent aren’t listening to the parents' complaints, the parents will have deal with it.

As a retired teacher, my heart goes out to the overwhelmed kids. They need guidance from their teachers how to study and to complete their work. They should have a study guide telling what has to be completed each day. So when the day is done the student can feel a sense of accomplishment instead of worrying and being fearful all week. This is a lot being put on young shoulders — a lot of responsibilities they shouldn’t have to deal with. The school board members should walk in their shoes one day.

In other words, do a little compartmentalizing and let there be more sense of accomplishment by the students. They need to feel good in order to learn.

Carole Rosencrans, Hettinger

