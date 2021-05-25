Letter: Parents know when child is ready for school

Everyone is in a rush these days. Including parents sending their children to school. I know many do not share my opinion, but here it is anyway.

It is better to send little Junior and little Sally later than early. I am referring to both kindergarten and first grade. Kindergarten is not mandatory and the required entrance age for first grade in North Dakota is 7 years, not 6. Parents may confirm this by calling 701-328-2244 and talk to Jim at the ND Depart. of Education. In most instances the parents know best when their child is ready to leave home and attend school.

To require a child to attend school before he/she is ready for that experience, is a great injustice to that child, and in some cases, it has life-long consequences. Through the years I have been made aware of a number of families who have endured the occurrence of that kind of hardship, especially in the matter of boys who have been pushed into the school setting before they were ready.

On the average, by senior high, boys read three years behind girls. One of every three boys in America is in remedial reading by third grade. (Michael Sullivan, Presenter, ND Library Assoc State Conf Sept 27, 2008)