Letter: Parents know what their children need

"Parents are best for kids,'' columnist Mona Charen wrote in the Bismarck Tribune on Valentine's Day. If you are a parent interested in what is best for your children, you may want to read the column on the Opinion Page.

I too was charged with doing what was best for my youngest child, Suzanne 14. She brought her English Literature book home to share a section in the book with her parents. That set in motion a meeting with several school officials who chose to dismiss my concerns. Soon matters were quickly falling in place to consider an alternative to the public school she was attending.

A visit to the senior graduation of a Christian co-ed school near Miller, South Dakota took place in June of that year. The next event demonstrated our daughter's future was not entirely in her parent's hands. Come August, it was time for a decisive decision: a catalogue of the school's philosophy and activities arrived in the mail. Our daughter picked up the catalogue and stated "If I may be attending this school, I better find out what its rules are!" She was in. Prayers were being answered.

Again, quoting Mona Charen's Valentine column "Kids who are shuffled into institutions at very young ages pay a price. Young children need tenderness and attention more than spelling drills or arithmetic." I also agree with the columnist that direct subsidies to the parents make much more sense than subsidizing universal pre-K.

Stand up for your children. You know them better than anyone else, including a government program with ads already in local papers promoting their early preschool registration for the fall. I am not excited about preschool classes, and most of all, do not force your small child to attend if he/she is fearful of separation. Later is better than too, too soon!

Betty Naaden, Bismarck

