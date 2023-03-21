It starts with you! Parents and guardians are the number one influence in their children’s decisions. Our parents have always told us that using drugs and alcohol is never worth taking a chance because one night of substance abuse can impact our future goals such as playing sports, college scholarships, and future careers.

Research shows that 62% of Bismarck-Mandan youth found it not at all difficult to sneak alcohol from their home or a friend’s home (NDCRS, 2019). We find this alarming as we see substance abuse within our own school. It’s important to check in with kids and talk with them openly and honestly about the dangers of underage drinking and other substance use.

Our Coffee Sleeve Campaign project aims to promote that parents and guardians are the number one reason kids choose not to drink alcohol or do drugs. The campaign will take place March 20-26. Go to our participating coffee shops partners to warm up and help spread the message!

We are thankful for our partners: Dunn Bros, Bone Shaker, Bitty Bean, Gloria Jean’s, Steep Me A Cup of Tea, The Gifted Bean, Coffee Break, El Coqui, 12 Stones, Cappuccino On Collins, and Balancing Goats.

Neely Reichenberger, Emerson Carufel, Sophia Ness and Raya Rood, Bismarck