Letter: Parents are top influence for kids

You are the No. 1 influence in your child’s life.
ParentsLead.org is a great resource for parents, communities and professionals. The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has added more resources and information to parentslead.org. Many topics include depression, alcohol, body image, bullying, suicide, drugs and more.
I believe parents should be aware of Parentslead.org and the information they have available while their children are young. As a mom, I am able to be pre-educated about signs and symptoms; and are able to use these tools during each stage of my child’s life. Parentslead.org offers many different tools, materials and resources that can help create a healthy relationship between families and communities.
Parents have the biggest influence in their children’s lives. Parentslead.org provides parents, grandparents, professionals, organizations with valuable information to help keeping our youth happy, safe and healthy.
Katarina Zimmerman, Bismarck
Bismarck Public Health intern