Letter: Parents are top influence for kids

ParentsLead.org is a great resource for parents, communities and professionals. The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has added more resources and information to parentslead.org . Many topics include depression, alcohol, body image, bullying, suicide, drugs and more.

I believe parents should be aware of Parentslead.org and the information they have available while their children are young. As a mom, I am able to be pre-educated about signs and symptoms; and are able to use these tools during each stage of my child’s life. Parentslead.org offers many different tools, materials and resources that can help create a healthy relationship between families and communities.