Letter: Papke not a rubber stamp

I’ve known Wayne Papke for well over a decade, and when it comes to keeping an eye on what Mandan’s government officials are doing, no one has been more diligent or passionate. Taxpayers in Mandan and Morton County would be well served to have Wayne Papke on their county commission.

Wayne is not ago-along-to-get-along type of person. And if you asked any elected official at the state and local level about him, they will tell you he is persistent even if they don’t agree with him. He is not a rubber stamp and he’s not looking to be a part of a social club to pad his resume.

But that is what taxpayers need, someone to represent them by questioning how and why things have been done a certain way. North Dakota, Morton County, and Mandan do not need business as usual.

Wayne Papke is a watchdog and a bulldog when it comes to government budgets and taxes. If there is money being wasted by the government in Mandan or Morton County, Wayne is either on the case or will be if you bring it to his attention.

I urge the voters of Morton County to consider voting for Wayne Papke for Morton County Commission. And if you have a problem with something at the local level, get a hold of Wayne, he will either get to the bottom of it himself or point you in the right direction.

Dustin Gawrylow, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0