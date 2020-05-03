Letter: Pandemic requires ban on evictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Good health starts with stable housing -- at least that’s what Gov. Doug Burgum said in a news conference last month.

But his actions since then suggest he thinks otherwise.

As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to rise, and more and more North Dakotans are being laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19, it’s becoming evident that this public health emergency is an economic emergency as well.

That’s why the ACLU of North Dakota, along with several other nonprofit organizations throughout the state, urged Gov. Burgum to issue a temporary moratorium on evictions last month. This would allow people to remain stably housed as they safeguard their health, the health of their families and the health of other North Dakotans.

But Burgum refused.

An eviction moratorium wasn’t necessary, he said, because the North Dakota Supreme Court had banned eviction hearings because of the COVID-19 crisis and North Dakotans involuntarily out of work would soon be seeing government money in the form of stimulus checks and an increase in unemployment benefits.