Letter: Pandemic reinforces need to protect land

Section 36 (with the BISMARCK trees) is a school section of some 400-plus acres of native prairie, the balance in commercial use. The Board of University School Lands (the Land Board) manages the property and has say over its disposition. They have tried to sell it to no avail, and I am glad for that because this relic of native ground needs to be secured by city and/or state parks for the benefit of its future people. I've written about this property before, trying to champion its open space values. The COVID-19 pandemic has put more people outdoors perhaps than ever before, and given us pause to appreciate our parks in new light. Section 36 will someday be in middle Bismarck surrounded by development, yet remain a protected public landscape increasingly difficult to find. Not a complicated notion. However, what is complicated is getting the Land Board to see what Section 36 would mean to parks and people. By law the Land Board is required to derive income from these lands, either by lease or sale. Again, I would encourage the board to investigate ways for certain entities (city-state and NGOs) to partner to tie up this property for future citizens. I think many of us have re-found open space and have come to appreciate it like never before.