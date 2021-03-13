Letter: Pandemic is mostly about fear, control

There are thousands who are hearing impaired or cannot hear at all. Why don’t those who are speaking in front of a camera and/or microphone, remove their mask so lips can be read or voice be heard better? The mask muffles their voice. If you are in a photo, why don’t you remove your mask so we can see who you are?

To me, this pandemic is mostly about fear and control. First WHO and Dr. Fauci said there was no danger but media blamed Trump for saying what they told him about it. Then the virus spread and we should wear a mask but now Fauci says to wear two. Why? Where is the science they talk about? I think he is drunk on power and nobody elected him.

Why weren’t the big stores closed or limited rather than the small businesses with fewer customers? It would have saved a lot of them and helped their families and communities, too.

Why did anyone vote for Biden knowing his illness will not allow him to perform adequately as president? With his dementia, just who is writing his speeches, making his appointments and writing his executive orders? Why are 12 of the 15 top Cabinet picks plus other positions former Obama appointees?

Why isn’t Biden being investigated for sexual harassment? Why isn’t the 25th Amendment being applied to Biden?