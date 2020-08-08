Letter: Pandemic heightens need to reduce e-cigarette use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we combat COVID-19 in North Dakota, there has never been a better time to prevent young people from starting to use e-cigarettes and to encourage existing users to quit. Current research indicates e-cigarette use or vaping suppresses immune function in the lungs and can cause inflammation of the airways, which heightens the risk of developing lung damage. Suppressed immunity and lung damage are factors associated with many COVID-19 cases. Therefore, it’s more important than ever for our policymakers to take strong action to reduce e-cigarette use.

Despite the state’s laws prohibiting minors from purchasing and using e-cigarettes, an astonishing 33.1% of North Dakota high school students use e-cigarettes according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So how do young people illegally acquire e-cigarettes and what are the ways to prevent initiation and promote cessation? While research and data are still developing, many other states answering these same questions have implemented two methods that have worked for traditional tobacco products – regulation and taxation.