Letter: Pandemic heightens need to reduce e-cigarette use

As we combat COVID-19 in North Dakota, there has never been a better time to prevent young people from starting to use e-cigarettes and to encourage existing users to quit. Current research indicates e-cigarette use or vaping suppresses immune function in the lungs and can cause inflammation of the airways, which heightens the risk of developing lung damage. Suppressed immunity and lung damage are factors associated with many COVID-19 cases. Therefore, it’s more important than ever for our policymakers to take strong action to reduce e-cigarette use.
Despite the state’s laws prohibiting minors from purchasing and using e-cigarettes, an astonishing 33.1% of North Dakota high school students use e-cigarettes according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So how do young people illegally acquire e-cigarettes and what are the ways to prevent initiation and promote cessation? While research and data are still developing, many other states answering these same questions have implemented two methods that have worked for traditional tobacco products – regulation and taxation.
Unlike traditional tobacco product manufacturers and distributors, the state does not currently license e-cigarette manufacturers and distributors. By simply licensing e-cigarette manufacturers and distributers, these entities would be held more accountable for their actions. Likewise, North Dakota does not currently tax e-cigarette users as it does traditional tobacco product users. Twenty-six states currently tax users of e-cigarettes according to Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. While we have definitive proof that taxation of traditional tobacco products reduces tobacco use and reduces health care costs, similar proof is not yet available for e-cigarettes. However, we have encouraging preliminary data showing a strong correlation between an increase in tobacco taxes and decrease in e-cigarette use. According to a July 2020 memo prepared by North Dakota’s Legislative Council entitled Impact of Taxation of the Use of Vapor Products, 4 out of 5 states that increased their tax on e-cigarettes saw a decrease in e-cigarette use.
With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, it’s more important than ever to curb the e-cigarette epidemic. As such, our policymakers should take a hard look at licensing e-cigarette manufacturers and distributors in North Dakota and taxing the users of these harmful tobacco products.
Dennis Pathroff is an attorney in Bismarck and a contract lobbyist for Tobacco Free North Dakota.
