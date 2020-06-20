Letter: Pandemic economy, commodity crash, unprecedented times require a special session

Interest rates are incredibly low, and making this investment now would provide long term, tangible benefits and economic activity in every community. Construction would mean good-paying jobs and greater stability to our economy. Doing it properly would avoid cuts to critical programs like education, services for people with disabilities, and mental health treatment that many North Dakotans rely on.

Before the Prairie Dog bill passed, we were already seriously behind on road maintenance. The bill was a positive, but inadequate, step. Further delay means a backlog we may never be able to overcome and inflated costs. It leaves counties, townships, and cities in dire need.

Extremely wet weather last fall led to terrible road conditions across the state. Roads are washed out or flooded and frost boils have made others impassable. In some regions, farmers can’t get to their fields. Local subdivisions have had no choice but to spend down their budgets trying to make roads safe. By law, they don’t have local control to increase their spending, and now they’re told they can’t plan on Prairie Dog money for next year’s budget.