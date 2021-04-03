Letter: Pandemic causes $1 billion revenue shortfall for North Dakota

Property tax revenue is extremely reliable. North Dakota reported identical property tax collections in 2018, 2019 and 2020, so none of the pandemic shortfall can be attributed to lower property tax collections. Compared to 2019, individual income tax collections decreased by $11 million, which is about 1% of the tax collection shortfall. Sales tax revenues were down $3 million in 2020 compared to 2019, which is even less significant than the fall in individual income tax collections.

So where did revenue fall?

It should come as no surprise that the fall came from severance taxes. Severance taxes were $1.005 billion lower in 2020 than in 2019, accounting for more than 90% of North Dakota’s decline in total tax collections.

At a time when many sectors of the economy were at a standstill, our biggest hit came from the collapsing oil market. This demonstrates a really big problem for our state. Our tax collections, which fund the activities of the state, have become overly reliant on tax revenues collected from oil extraction. This source of revenue will not last forever. Someday the Bakken will go dry or the rest of the world will stop demanding our oil.

This is why we have a Legacy Fund — in recognition that this source of revenue is temporary. We should be careful not to squander it on pet projects or crony perks. We need to be sure the Legacy Fund is available for future generations when the spigot running into the coffers runs dry.

Jeremy Jackson is director of the North Dakota State University Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and a professor of economics at NDSU.

