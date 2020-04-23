Letter: Pandemic can be existential crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now we are in a pandemic. The threat is real. The virus could kill us. We are to engage in social distancing, this to protect others as well as ourselves. "Stay at home" is the word.

Before the pandemic two out of five Americans felt their social relationships were sometimes or always not meaningful and 20% felt lonely or socially isolated. I can't even imagine how the numbers would read now. Lonely, we can turn inward. In a Beetle Bailey cartoon Mort Walker, the creator describes Sarge as wishing to find some alone time, He leaves the barracks, goes up a hill, sits down with a smile on his face and says, "Ah." There's a moment of silence. Then he rolls over with a sad look on his face propping his chin in the palm of his right hand with a caption that reads "{sigh} I wish I was better company."

This can be an existential crisis. For in this moment the escape mechanisms society so richly provides us are stripped away and the threat of imminent death is put squarely before our eyes. In a flash our lives can come into focus with guilt for our past and present, and fear for the present and the future.