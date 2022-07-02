Letter: Pandemic aid could have benefited public

The Bismarck Tribune reported on June 29 that $66 million dollars in federal CARES act Coronavirus aid money was used to plug 380 oil wells in North Dakota. It appears that the companies who owned and profited from these wells left them and still leaves 186 more that North Dakota has to clean up. Just a little fun math for you. Until the ND Health Department quit reporting Covid hospitalizations on March 12, 2022, it was reported that 7,850 North Dakotans were hospitalized with Covid. If you divide that number of citizens who lost work and were sick into $66 million dollars, each of them could have been paid $8,407.64. If you were one of those people who got sick trying to do your job and live responsibly, this is what you missed out on.