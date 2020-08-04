Letter: Paid family leave proposal makes sense

I applaud Sen. Erin Oban and Rep. Karla Rose Hanson for their proposal to use the remaining federal CARES funds for an emergency paid family leave program.
As it stands, it seems federal and state assistance has been targeted to business. With COVID cases rising across North Dakota, it will be increasingly important to direct appropriate levels of funding to the people of our state. North Dakotans need to be empowered to care for their sick family members without financial risk.
Without emergency paid family leave, too many people are going to fall through the cracks, losing jobs permanently, or end up declaring bankruptcy. Oban and Hanson’s plan makes a lot of sense and is necessary to help North Dakotans weather this storm.
Nikki Berg Burin, Grand Forks
