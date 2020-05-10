Letter: Paid family leave helps when unexpected happens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Mother’s Day is like none we have ever quite experienced thanks to the coronavirus pandemic impacting lives around the planet. It finds many North Dakotans without a paycheck, threatened with loss of housing, anxious about their health care coverage, and worried about loved ones who are either sick with COVID-19 or susceptible to it.

The crisis has reminded all of us how uncertain life can be and just how important family is. We are also reminded that no family should have to choose between picking up a paycheck or caring for a sick child or elderly parent.

That is why the North Dakota Women’s Network has partnered with the North Dakota AFL-CIO to develop the United Together for Paid Family Leave Initiative. This initiative is part of the WE STAND Together coronavirus response plan put forward by a broad group of organizations which also addresses unemployment, eviction moratorium, worker safety, health insurance, access to food, state employees and higher education.

The Paid Family Leave Initiative is a common sense proposal that can help workers out when the unexpected happens. Unlike the unpaid Family Medical Leave Act, our plan would allow an employee to request paid leave to care for themselves or a family member when medical emergencies arise.