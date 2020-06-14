Letter: Outgoing president is true servant leader

At the end of this month, the long-time president of Bismarck State College retires. Dr. Larry Skogen’s remarkable contributions to our community easily merit a large-scale celebration in his honor. Our circumstances won’t allow for that, but I can’t let him go without offering a word of warm appreciation for a friend and colleague. Larry was among the first to welcome me when I came back to Bismarck in 2009, and in all the days since he has been a wise mentor and the most reliable of partners. He is a class act, and I’ll miss him very much. And what Larry has done for higher education in our community and in western North Dakota is surely worthy of our deep gratitude. BSC has emerged as the best community college in America, with a bright and expansive future. The programs offered there genuinely and creatively serve the needs of business and industry in our region, and some of our very best students at Mary hold an associate’s degree from BSC. It’s also important to remember that in a difficult moment for the North Dakota university system, Larry was willing to step aside from the work he loved to serve as interim chancellor. He has been a true servant leader in our midst. I wish him the very best and God’s blessing, and I know I’m not the only one! If his successor – who seems to be a wonderful person – can fill his shoes, it’ll be a miracle. But it turns out that I believe in miracles.