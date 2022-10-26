Letter: Out-of-state money raises red flags

I urge a no vote on term limits. There has to be a better way to address this issue and all the out of state money funding this measure is a big red flag.

Over 50% of the legislators have been turned over according to Daryl Lies and his talk show so there really is no reason to push this questionable issue.

Let’s just pass a law to keep all the funding for candidates local. If you are running in District 38 you can only get money from people who live in District 38, so getting money from Burgum would be illegal. The state wide people could raise money in the state but no out of state money and the same would go for initiated measures. It has to stay local.

Also to reduce corruption lets eliminate property tax in the state so we wouldn’t keep building a bigger stash of money in Bismarck that politicians could give out to their friends' pet projects like all the economic development projects that only profit the developers like the CO2 capture pipeline debacle where we the taxpayers not only fund the pipeline but also the storage of the CO2 when it gets here.

Eliminating property tax would also increase local spending as the property owners would have more money to spend and businesses would have more money to invest in their businesses. Also it would take away the governments ability to pick and choose winners and losers by giving some businesses tax breaks that causes everyone else’s taxes to increase to make up the difference.

This I believe would go much further in fixing the so called problems than taking away the voters rights to vote for their preferred candidate but can’t because they have termed out.

Steven Moen, Minot