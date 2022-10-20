Letter: Out-of-state money pushing Measure 1

Measure 1 is portrayed as a “fix” for North Dakota politics. Again, out-of-state money and individuals are trying to influence our state’s election process. I’m tired of out-of-staters telling us what’s good for North Dakota and trying to take away our right to vote – the very thing we pride ourselves on in America!

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, North Dakota Farmers Union and North Dakota Farm Bureau oppose this measure. Agriculture stands together to support our right as citizens to cast our vote for whomever we want in an election.

We currently have term limits through our voting process. Vote them in or vote them out; it’s that simple. If this measure would pass, we would limit our own choices at the ballot, which isn’t what our founding fathers wanted or what our veterans fought for.

Educate yourself. Follow the money. But, most importantly, get out and vote!

Join me in voting NO on Measure 1.

Jeff Schafer, New Rockford