Letter: Our property rights are being eroded

Stories you’ve published point to a similar frightening belief.

- Bands of people swarming private businesses, and trashing the business, shoplifting hundreds of dollars’ worth of products belonging to someone else.

- Cultural backlash preventing farmers and ranchers from making decisions about their own property when it comes to water, powerlines, pipelines, and wind towers. The backlash becomes political opposition to a landowner’s decision about his own property.

- Transportation officials wanting to build a bridge over a Badlands river against the wishes of nearby landowners. The landowners could have their land “taken” from them in much the same way the U.S. government took private land in the 1950s to flood the Missouri River.

- A governmental body prohibiting business owners from painting their buildings with artwork that is otherwise acceptable.

- Small-town governments forcing a homeowner to tear down a garage on his property because they consider it unsightly.

It’s not a grand conspiracy. It is a shift to the denial of property rights.

I must point out, one of Karl Marx’s steps on his path to utopia was the abolition of private property. His path included free education; centralized, and controlled mass communications; and a move to put businesses in the hands of the state for the good of society.

Contrast that philosophy with one of the originators of this idea called the United States, James Madison: It "is not a just government ... where the property which a man has in his personal safety and personal liberty, is violated by arbitrary seizures of one class of citizens for the service of the rest.”

Piece by piece, the right to private property is eroded by via arbitrary seizure for the good of society.

Mike Kopp, Wilton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0