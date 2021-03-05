Letter: Our job to keep world trash-free

Have you ever been going on a walk or bike ride and saw so much trash? All of that trash that you see is actually coming from you and other people. We need to be better about closing our garbage cans all the way, making sure we don't just leave our trash outside and the biggest one of all, not littering. It's our job to do something about it.
One reason is that when we litter it affects all the animals around us. Sometimes in the ocean fishermen leave their garbage and then the animals eat it and that is bad for the animals and environment. The reason why most animals are going extinct is because they are eating the trash that you throw out. Some fishermen throw out their old lobster traps and then the dolphins and other animals get stuck in it.
Some of us have trash in our backyard. That's because our neighbors have decided to litter or when the wind blows the trash on the street flies into your backyard. Closing your garbage can all the way so that garbage doesn't fly out stops garbage from flying around. Not leaving your wrappers in your backyard after having a popsicle (or any kind of food) will also help. If you see trash in your backyard put on some gloves and pick it up instead of leaving it there.
If you see trash all around when you are driving, pick it up! If we all work together and stop littering and we start picking up garbage we could have a beautiful world with not as much trash as we have today. Working together will help our world have some beautiful places. If you want to help please consider doing these things: Closing your garbage can lid all the way, picking up trash when we see it and not leaving our trash outside on purpose. Make sure that after you pick up trash wash your hands. (Even if you wore gloves.)
Addy Pearcy, Northridge Elementary, Bismarck