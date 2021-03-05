Letter: Our job to keep world trash-free

Have you ever been going on a walk or bike ride and saw so much trash? All of that trash that you see is actually coming from you and other people. We need to be better about closing our garbage cans all the way, making sure we don't just leave our trash outside and the biggest one of all, not littering. It's our job to do something about it.

One reason is that when we litter it affects all the animals around us. Sometimes in the ocean fishermen leave their garbage and then the animals eat it and that is bad for the animals and environment. The reason why most animals are going extinct is because they are eating the trash that you throw out. Some fishermen throw out their old lobster traps and then the dolphins and other animals get stuck in it.

Some of us have trash in our backyard. That's because our neighbors have decided to litter or when the wind blows the trash on the street flies into your backyard. Closing your garbage can all the way so that garbage doesn't fly out stops garbage from flying around. Not leaving your wrappers in your backyard after having a popsicle (or any kind of food) will also help. If you see trash in your backyard put on some gloves and pick it up instead of leaving it there.