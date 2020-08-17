Letter: Our government should be for all, not just special interests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since its founding more than 130 years ago, North Dakota has placed its trust in the judgment of its citizens. Our state constitution declares, “All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for the protection, security and benefit of the people, and they have a right to alter or reform the same whenever the public good may require.”

The time has come for us to exercise our right to reform our government to maintain the public good. Over the past few decades, our government has been taken over by partisan lawmakers beholden to special interests, lobbyists and party bosses. We see longtime legislators draw their own district lines to ensure reelection while party bosses pick their preferred candidates, send tens of thousands of dollars in campaign cash their way, and block any candidates from entering who won’t listen to them. In this process, we have lost our power, no longer able to truly pick our lawmakers or decide the direction of our government.

I uphold the values of the State Constitution and its trust in the judgment of all of our citizens.