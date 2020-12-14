 Skip to main content
Letter: Our delegation does nothing to stop lies

Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil. We have the three stooges in Hoeven, Cramer, and Armstrong doing nothing to reign in the talking yam. As your president spreads election lies endangering both Republican and Democratic governors, our three state clowns do nothing. Oh they attended the little rally a few weeks back to cater to the frump ND base. But now as people are dying of a pandemic in which your president sees as an interruption to the back nine, our triple threat of incompetence won’t do jack as well.

Steven Lee, Bismarck

