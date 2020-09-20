Letter: Other types of privilege exist

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We hear a lot about white privilege. Is it advantageous to be white? In many respects, yes, absolutely.

Is it advantageous to be male? Yes, absolutely.

Is it advantageous to be good looking? Yes, absolutely. How many ugly or maybe homely movie stars. An occasional character type. Jack Elam, Danny DeVito.

Is it advantageous to be athletically inclined? Yes, absolutely. Where would Mike Trout or LeBron James be if they hadn't inherited size and agility?

Is it advantageous to be born with a good voice? Yes, absolutely, this one doesn't need examples.

Is it advantageous to be born with a high IQ? Yes, absolutely. Silicon Valley was not created by dummies.

A dumb rocket scientist? I find it to be incredible that so-called intellectuals haven't picked up on this.

That's enough for now.

Think about it.

Ron Schmidt, Tolna

